Friday, February 11th, 2022: Nick Jans remembers Romeo, Juneau’s friendly wolf. Juneau Nordic Ski Club’s “Romeo Trot.” Coppa ice cream featured on Foodie Friday. Jessica Hood, a veteran Wearable Arts Show designer.

Nick Jans says his book, “A Wolf Called Romeo,” was one of the most difficult books he’s ever written — a tale of wonder, but also at the end of Romeo’s life, a tale of woe.
Jans is also one of the organizers of the Orpheus Project, a month-long tribute to Romeo, as well as a guest on this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon. Jens will talk about his experiences with a wolf, friendly to both the people and pets he encountered at Mendenhall Glacier, until he was killed by poachers.
Also, today:
- Juneau Nordic Ski Club’s inaugural “Romeo Race.”
- Foodie Friday: New ice cream flavors at Coppa
- Veteran Wearable Arts Show designer Jessica Hood talks about her “Forever Dress.”
