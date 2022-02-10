Alaska sees decline in COVID cases, more treatment options available

COVID-19 cases in Alaska are decreasing as the omicron wave tapers off throughout the country.

Alaska tallied 9,001 COVID-19 cases over the past week, down from 14,002 the week prior. That’s a 36% decrease in reported cases.

Alaska’s chief medical officer, Dr. Anne Zink, noted that even though case numbers are declining, Alaska still has one of the highest case counts in the country. While that means more people have some immunity, she said, people who haven’t received a booster shot are three times more likely to have symptoms if they test positive.

“More of the population has some degree of protection, either being vaccinated and ideally boosted, or having previously had COVID-19,” she said during a public health presentation Wednesday. “By far your best protection is if you are boosted, if you are eligible, against the disease.”

As of Wednesday, 31% of eligible adults in Alaska had received a booster.

The state health department reported 859 COVID-19 cases on Monday and 1,379 on Tuesday. Those numbers don’t include at-home tests.

The department on Wednesday also reported 21 COVID deaths, two of which are from the last week. The rest occurred earlier in the pandemic. They include an Anchorage resident in his 30s, a Fairbanks resident in his 80s and a Nome resident in her 70s.

Zink said the decline in cases also means COVID treatments are more widely available. Previously, certain oral antiviral and monoclonal antibody treatments were only recommended for those who were immunocompromised, pregnant, or 65 and older with risk factors.

Now, there’s enough for other patients who are likely to be hospitalized if they test positive, said Zink. She described that group as “really anyone 50 and older with underlying risk factors, anyone 75 and older regardless of risk factors, as well as those who are pregnant and those who are immunocompromised and unlikely to mount a good response to a vaccine.”

The decline in cases and increase in available treatments prompted Juneau officials on Wednesday to lower the city’s risk level. That means the city will no longer require masking for vaccinated people at indoor spaces and crowded outdoor events. Indoor gatherings are still limited to 50% capacity or 50 people, and masks are required for those who are unvaccinated.

Statewide, 29 adult ICU beds were available Wednesday. Eight of them were in Anchorage and seven were in Southeast.