What to make of the new COVID variants, FLiRT

Chang: Do you expect some sort of summer surge is on the way? And if so, do you have any advice for people who don’t want COVID to disrupt their summer plans, even if they get a mild infection?

Jha: Every summer since the beginning of this pandemic, we have seen a summer wave. And therefore, my expectation is we probably will get a summer wave. We spend a lot more time indoors in the summer – especially in the South, where it gets very hot – so we tend to see those waves to be a bit bigger down in the southern parts of the country. When I think about who’s at risk of having complications from these infections, it’s older Americans. It’s immunocompromised Americans. For them, the two big things are: first, making sure they’re up to date on their vaccines. Second, if they do get an infection, we have widely available treatments. Obviously, if you’re worried about getting infected at all, avoid crowded indoor spaces. You can wear a mask. Those things still work.

Chang: We’ve now had four and a half years to observe this virus as it has spread. I’m wondering what are some key patterns that you have seen over that time?

Jha: We are seeing pretty typically about two waves a year: one in the summer, one in the winter, all caused by ongoing evolution of the virus. We’re seeing the people who are landing in the hospital. There’s still a lot of people getting very sick from this. The other thing that’s worth thinking about is there’s always a chance that this virus could evolve in some very substantial way, so that it could really cause more disruption and more illness. We’ve got to continue monitoring and paying attention to that. I don’t expect that to happen. But if it does, we’ve got to be ready.

Chang: In the long run do you think we’ll be treating COVID much like we treat other seasonal respiratory illnesses? Like, there will be a new vaccine formulation every fall for expected seasonal surges and this is just what we are going to have to live with for the rest of time?

Jha: Yeah. The way I have thought about this is every year I go and get my flu shot. We have a new formulation. I will probably continue doing that for COVID. So I’m going to have flu and COVID shots. And at some point as I get older, I will probably need an RSV shot every year as well. It’s inconvenient. It can be a little bit annoying. But the bottom line is these are life-saving things and people should be doing them.