Juneau lowers COVID risk level

Juneau’s emergency managers have decided to lower the city’s COVID-19 risk level. That’s in part because of a decline in new cases and in part because there are more treatments available for people who are at a higher risk of having severe cases of the virus.

The city has been at a modified high level since early January, now it’s down to moderate.

What that means in practice is that the city’s current mask mandate is still in place for people who are not fully vaccinated. But for people who are, it’s just recommended. Businesses and organizations can choose whether to require masking. It’s still required in city facilities.

Indoor gatherings are still limited to 50% of the indoor capacity of a building — or 50 people — whichever is greater. But there are no size limits if everyone is fully vaccinated. Bars and gyms are still limited to 50 percent capacity too.

The state reported another 66 new cases for Juneau on Wednesday. Those are new cases from the past two days, but that number doesn’t include results from home rapid tests.

The city’s emergency operations center reports that it still has a good supply of those take-home tests which can be picked up at all of the libraries, the police station and city hall.

Three patients are currently being treated for COVID-19 and 11 staff members are out due to exposure to the virus.

The Juneau school district reported 17 new cases in schools since Monday.

Statewide, another 2,264 Alaskans and visitors to the state have tested positive for the virus over the last two days.

The state is reporting that another 4 people have died. So far, at least 1,114 Alaskans and visitors have died after contracting COVID-19.