400 health care workers on their way to help fight Alaska’s COVID-19 surge

Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced on Wednesday that the state has contracted 400 additional health care workers from the Lower-48 to aid Alaska’s battle against COVID-19. The contract will cost $87 million, and the workers are scheduled to arrive next week.

The announcement comes as a statewide surge in cases strains hospital capacity and staff. The state leads the nation in infection rates, according to the New York Times, which are often an indicator of hospitalizations to come.

Dunleavy said that burnout among medical professionals means the state’s hospital capacity is shrinking as the need for services rises.

Dunleavy has resisted calls to declare a statewide disaster declaration. But on Wednesday, the emergency order that governs the state’s Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) was amended to include Crisis Standards of Care.

