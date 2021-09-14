Alaska’s largest hospital now rationing care due to COVID surge

Doctors who work at Providence Alaska Medical Center said Tuesday that they’ve begun to ration care as Alaska endures one of the worst surges of COVID-19 in the country.

“While we are doing our utmost, we are no longer able to provide the standard of care to each and every patient who needs our help,” says a letter from the Medical Executive Committee of Providence, representing the independent physicians who practice at the hospital. “The acuity and number of patients now exceeds our resources and our ability to staff beds with skilled caregivers, like nurses and respiratory therapists.”

The letter is signed by Dr. Kristen Solana Walkinshaw, chief of staff of the Medical Executive Committee. The hospital administration is distributing the letter on the committee’s behalf, a hospital spokesman said.

The letter says the medical staff has had to begin rationing medical care and treatments, “including dialysis and specialized ventilatory support.”

The doctors say that means they have to “prioritize scarce resources and treatments to those patients who have the potential to benefit the most.”

Alaska set a new record Monday for the most patients hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic. And, for weeks, health care workers have sounded the alarm that Alaska’s ICUs and emergency rooms are filling up, leaving rural doctors struggling to transfer patients into Anchorage.

Dr. Ryan Webb, a hospitalist and spokesman for the group, said the staff has been gradually shifting toward “crisis standards of care.”

“Oftentimes, we have to decide who comes up from the emergency room first to an intensive care unit bed. And so that’s a normal part of the triage process in a hospital or an emergency room,” he said. “Over the past week, I would say we have been making more of those decisions, and those decisions have been growing more and more challenging to make.”

The medical staff felt it had to be transparent with the public by making an announcement, said Webb.

Among those most affected are patients at hospitals outside of Anchorage who would normally be transferred to Providence. Webb said emergency room wait times have also increased dramatically.

“And so someone who simply has a bad urinary infection or a heart attack or a car accident here in Anchorage is also facing unexpected delays that we think are outside of the norm and really outside the standard of care,” he said.

Webb said it’s a demoralizing time for the doctors, nurses and therapists at Providence.

“You get into this job to provide great care for anybody that needs it,” he said. “It is both very shocking and really tragic to be where we are at this point where we’re unable to do that.”

Caregivers now have to choose which patients get care first “or perhaps at all,” he said. “And that’s also not something that we really ever want to be doing.”

Webb and state health officials say the public can help reduce the surge by getting vaccinated and wearing masks when in public indoors, regardless of vaccination status.