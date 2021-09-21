KTOO

Coronavirus | Southcentral

Alaska’s largest hospital expects health care rationing to last weeks

by

Dr. Kristen Solana Walkinshaw speaks to the Anchorage Assembly Sept. 14 about the crisis at Providence Alaska Medical Center (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

The COVID-19 crisis continues at Alaska’s largest hospital, a week after it announced it’s begun rationing health care.

Dr. Kristen Solana Walkinshaw, chief of medical staff at Providence Alaska Medical Center, said patients have died while rationed resources, such as continuous dialysis and intensive care beds, went to others. She said COVID-19 is even devastating labor and delivery.

“The place where things should be happy all the time, they’re having a really, really rough go,” she said. “Pregnant women with COVID are having terrible outcomes.”

She said she knows of pregnant moms who died of COVID-19. One, she said, had to go from delivery to the intensive care unit.

Solana Walkinshaw said Providence is likely to continue on its crisis footing for at least another two weeks.

The state reported high numbers of new COVID-19 infections over the weekend.

From Friday through Sunday, the state tallied a total of 2,108 new cases — 2,054 are Alaskans, and the rest are nonresidents who tested positive in Alaska.

Also on Monday, the state reported another five recent COVID-19 deaths: two Anchorage women in their 60s, a Homer woman in her 60s, an Anchor Point man in his 60s and a Sitka man in his 50s.

There are 198 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, according to state data, slightly fewer than on record-setting days last week. COVID-19 patients continue to occupy about 20% of Alaska’s hospital beds and nearly half of the intensive care beds.

State health authorities say the vast majority of COVID-19 patients in the hospital are unvaccinated.

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is our partner station in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Read next

Skagway will use most of its $2M Norwegian Cruise Line donation for small business relief

The most any single business could receive would be $40,000.

Juneau's 10th COVID-19 death happened over the weekend

So far, nine Juneau residents and one non-resident who tested positive for COVID-19 in Juneau have died during the pandemic.

COVID vaccine for kids ages 5 To 11 is safe and effective, Pfizer says

News of the results come as pediatric cases of COVID-19 are increasing amid a nationwide surge of infections.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications