Alaska House staff member with positive COVID-19 test is third case at state Capitol this week

An Alaska House of Representatives staff member on Wednesday became the third person who works in the State Capitol with a positive COVID-19 test this week.

The person with the new positive test had close contact with two people who are now in quarantine, according to the Legislative Affairs Agency which maintains the Capitol building.

Earlier this week, two Senate staffers had positive tests, and 14 people who work in the Capitol are in quarantine. Two of those in quarantine are House members.

House Speaker Louise Stutes, a Kodiak Republican, wrote an email on Wednesday morning informing House members and staff of the newest positive test.

“Stay safe everyone and please make good decisions,” she wrote.

In addition, a Senate staff member and a House staff member who tested positive earlier this month continue to isolate themselves away from the Capitol.

There have been 10 people in the Capitol with positive tests since Feb. 24. Republican Rep. Mike Cronk of Tok is the only legislator with a positive test during that time.

The total of 21 people who have to stay away from the Capitol is the highest since March 4.

Everyone who enters the Capitol is supposed to undergo a rapid COVID-19 test every four or five days.

In a meeting late on Wednesday afternoon, the Legislative Council planned to consider extending the contract for the company that does the testing and daily temperature screening — Beacon Occupational Health and Safety Services.