KTOO

Crime & Courts | Politics | Southcentral | Southeast | State Government

Alaska Gov. Dunleavy didn’t have power to extend appointees’ terms, judge rules

by

Superior Court Judge Philip Pallenberg closely watches an attorney during opening arguments in a recent civil trial.
Superior Court Judge Philip Pallenberg closely watches an attorney during opening arguments in a civil trial. Pallenberg ruled in favor of the Alaska Legislative Council in a lawsuit against Gov. Mike Dunleavy over whether the governor had the power to extend 94 appointees’ terms late last year. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO)

A Juneau Superior Court judge has ruled that Gov. Mike Dunleavy didn’t have the power to extend many of his appointees’ terms late last year after the Legislature failed to meet to confirm them.

The decision stems from a lawsuit the Alaska Legislative Council filed against Dunleavy, saying that he didn’t have the power to keep 94 appointees after a Dec. 15 legal deadline because they weren’t confirmed by the Legislature during the pandemic. The administration argued that the Legislature had a constitutional duty to meet to consider the appointments. On Thursday, Judge Philip Pallenberg ruled in favor of the Legislative Council.

The decision doesn’t affect whether the appointees can serve now. Dunleavy reappointed them when the new Legislature reconvened on Jan. 19.

The council didn’t ask the court to invalidate the actions taken by the appointees between Dec. 16 and Jan. 18.

Kodiak Republican Sen. Gary Stevens, the former council chair, said in a statement that the decision affirms the Legislature’s confirmation power.

The Department of Law says it’s disappointed in the ruling.

Read next

Gov. Dunleavy to Sen. Reinbold: 'The misinformation must end'

Dunleavy wrote in the letter that Reinbold had deceived Alaskans about the government health response and betrayed the public trust by repeating inaccurate information.

Federal judge dismisses Metlakatla lawsuit arguing tribal members shouldn’t need state fishing permits

Attorneys for the state argued that Congress never intended to grant Metlakatla the fishing rights the tribe claimed.

Governor’s bond proposal skims over Southeast

Projects for named communities in Southeast — Ketchikan, Craig, Sitka, Hyder and Klawock — make up about 7% of the state’s bond.