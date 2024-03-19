Protesters rally at state Capitol for Gaza ceasefire and against Dunleavy’s protest crackdown bill

Around 100 people faced the Alaska Capitol on Monday evening, chanting in support of a ceasefire in Gaza and in opposition to Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s proposed bill that would crack down on unpermitted street protests.

Speaking through a megaphone, Salim Theo Houck said Dunleavy’s bill is an attack on First Amendment rights for Alaskans.

“We have a right to protest, and he’s trying to take that away,” they said. “This bill is wrong, it shouldn’t exist and that’s why we say, ‘Respect the right to protest! Respect the right to protest!’”

The governor’s bill, introduced last month, would criminalize unpermitted street protesting and other actions that block highways and access to public places.

If passed, the bill would create a new misdemeanor crime called “obstruction of free passage in public places,” which would carry a maximum penalty of up to a year in prison and a $25,000 fine.

On Monday night, the ralliers chanted for lawmakers to take action against the bill’s passing — and to publicly call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Juneau for Palestine organizer Sonia Kumar said the group has been meeting with Juneau’s delegation and others in the state about the war between Israel and Hamas. She said the group will continue rallying to raise awareness on both topics.

“I think it’s really important for people to learn about things like this. And I mean, chanting at the building isn’t really going to do that, but I think it’s hopefully bringing more awareness to it and showing people that Juneau does care,” she said.

Local resolutions calling for a Gaza ceasefire have been considered by a few cities across Alaska, but no legislation has been introduced at the state level.

The House Transportation Committee plans to hear Dunleavy’s bill on unpermitted street protests on Tuesday afternoon.