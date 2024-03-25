KTOO

Education | State Government

Senate passes fast-tracked rural school broadband bill, Dunleavy promises quick signature

by

Sen. Lyman Hoffman, D-Bethel, speaks in support of a bill that would boost rural schools’ internet speeds on March 25, 2024. (Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media)

The Alaska Senate on Monday passed a fast-tracked bill that aims to boost internet speeds at rural schools. The House passed the bill last week, and it now heads to Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s desk.

The bill increases the amount of state money provided to school districts to purchase broadband service. Right now, schools are only reimbursed for 25-megabit-per-second service; the bill would provide funding for schools to purchase 100-megabit service under the federal E-Rate program. It’s estimated to cost the state $39 million.

Sen. Lyman Hoffman, a Bethel Democrat, says the bill would take advantage of an up to nine-to-one federal funding match.

“Many schools throughout Alaska still lack the capacity to execute standard tests required by state statutes and without disruption (to) other classrooms due to the bandwidth,” Hoffman said.

The bill’s provisions were included in the bipartisan education package passed by the Legislature and vetoed by Dunleavy. When the Legislature failed to override Dunleavy’s veto, backers said they were concerned schools would have to wait another year to upgrade internet service.

Schools must submit their applications for the next round of funding no later than midnight Eastern Time on Wednesday, according to the company that administers the program. But lawmakers moved quickly to pass the broadband bill, with the House working well into the night last week to ensure its passage.

In a statement on social media, Dunleavy acknowledged the need to act fast, saying “it is my intent to have it become law before those deadlines arrive.”

Sen. Mike Shower, R-Wasilla, proposed an amendment that he said would explicitly allow schools to purchase high-speed satellite internet, like SpaceX’s Starlink. Sen. Shelley Hughes, R-Palmer, said some rural schools had recently switched to space-based broadband and saved roughly 90% on their internet bills.

Though the amendment failed, Hoffman said he did not believe the bill as written would bar districts from selecting whatever service worked best for them.

The Federal Communications Commission lists satellite internet as an eligible service for the E-Rate program, along with more traditional connections like fiber optic and cable service.

The bill passed 18-1 with only Shower voting no.

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is one of our partner stations in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

The Alaska State Capitol in Juneau hosts budget negotiations on a rainy day, April 15, 2021. (Photo by Andrew Kitchenman/KTOO and Alaska Public Media)

Alaska House takes step toward raising age of consent to 18

A bipartisan majority of the House approved the measure as an amendment to a bill that would require shelters and state service providers to screen minors for signs of sexual exploitation.

Gov. Dunleavy’s protest crackdown proposal faces public pushback and lawmaker scrutiny

Opponents say their civil liberties are at stake; supporters say the bill promotes public safety.

Alaska House passes rural-school internet bill on fast-track timeline after education veto

Legislators must act quickly: March 27 is the federal deadline for rural school districts to apply for funding that pays for nine in every 10 dollars of their internet bills.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications