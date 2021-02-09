KTOO

Coronavirus | Juneau | Local Government

WATCH: Weekly Juneau COVID-19 community update is at 4 p.m.

The City and Borough of Juneau’s weekly community update on COVID-19 is at 4 p.m.

Members of the city’s emergency operations center will provide information about the local COVID-19 response and answer questions. Community members can submit questions in advance to COVIDquestions@juneau.org.

Watch on Zoom, Facebook Live or here. You can also call the city to listen by phone by calling 1-346-248-7799 or 1-669-900-6833 or 1-253-215-8782, webinar ID 985 6308 5159.

In a weekly report published Monday, Deputy City Manager Mila Cosgrove wrote that there were still 300 appointments available for the city’s upcoming vaccination clinic on Thursday and Friday.

“We anticipate that the state will open the next tier of eligibility this week,” she wrote.

Cosgrove also had an update on two possible school-related exposures identified last week. One was tied to a high school student who tested positive after playing in a recent basketball tournament, the other was a student who attended an in-person class at Auke Bay Elementary School.

Of the people potentially exposed who have been quarantining, test results “largely returned without positive results,” Cosgrove wrote. A handful of test results are still pending.

As of Tuesday afternoon, city officials are aware of 18 Juneau residents with active COVID-19 cases.

