Two Juneau students test positive for COVID-19

Two Juneau School District students have tested positive for COVID-19, including one student who played in a basketball tournament in late January.

Players on every basketball team at Juneau Douglas Yadaa.at Kalé High School and Thunder Mountain High School are quarantining and will be tested for COVID-19 because of possible exposure during a series of basketball games between the two schools the last weekend of January.

Another case at the Auke Bay Elementary School has one whole class, staff and students, currently quarantining, according to a media release for the City and Borough of Juneau.

The outbreaks and potential exposure hasn’t disrupted in-person learning at either school, according to the release. And, city health officials say that everyone who may have been exposed at either school has already been contacted. That means that students and staff who have not been contacted do not need to quarantine or be tested for the virus, according to the release.

The city also identified another case in the cluster at Wildflower Court. So far, 11 staff and residents have tested positive for the virus.

Nearly 80% of the population of that nursing home has been at least partially vaccinated. While most of the people in that cluster who have tested positive have had no symptoms, Administrator Ruth Johnson said Wednesday that one person had difficulty breathing over the weekend but has since recovered and was treated at the facility. Three people at Wildflower Court are considered recovered.