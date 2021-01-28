KTOO

Juneau’s Wildflower Court reports virus outbreak, most staff and residents vaccinated

Wildflower Court is a non-profit, 57-resident long-term-care facility in Juneau. (Photo by Ed Schoenfeld/CoastAlaska)
Juneau’s Wildflower Court nursing home has an outbreak of COVID-19 among staff and residents, including some who have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

Administrator Ruth Johnson says two staff members tested positive last week. They put that part of the home in isolation and tested staff and residents. 

“They’re all asymptomatic, nobody is sick,” she said. “We had two more staff members show up positive as well and neither of them are sick either.”

Johnson says 70% of the patients and staff have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 already and 80% have had at least their first shot of the vaccine. 

“Several of these positives, people were exposed after their second vaccine,” she said. 

Johnson says they may be seeing in real-time, what some state and federal medical officials have been saying since the vaccines became available. 

If you are vaccinated against COVID-19, it will most likely keep you from getting sick. But, it may not keep you from carrying the virus and infecting someone else. 

This is the first outbreak among patients at Wildflower Court and Johnson says she is grateful that so many residents have been vaccinated. 

“It’s a huge relief because the data we’ve seen so far in the Pfizer vaccine is that it’s 95% effective in preventing disease. Five percent who did experience COVID after being fully vaccinated did not get seriously ill. So they’re saying it’s 100% effective at preventing serious illness,” she said.

Wildflower Court is divided into four separate areas, they call them neighborhoods. And, right now, the outbreak is confined to one neighborhood  — she says no one is going between neighborhoods right now. 

And, they stopped putting multiple people in rooms at the beginning of the pandemic. That means people can isolate themselves in their own rooms if they get sick.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

