Canada bans cruise ships for a year, taking another Southeast Alaska tourism season off the table

On Thursday, the Canadian government announced a ban on cruise ships in Canadian waters until February of 2022.

This order effectively shuts down Alaska’s 2021 cruise season.

Juneau city manager Rorie Watt said he isn’t surprised.

“Since the new year, the tea leaves and the news has been progressively more pessimistic for the return of cruise ships for the summer,” he said.

But he thought the ban might be for a few months, not the whole year.

“Three months ago, we thought we’d see ships in May,” he said. “A month ago maybe we’d see them in June, two weeks ago maybe we’d see them in July and last week, we thought maybe we’d see them in August.”

It’s not a done deal in Watt’s mind, though. And the order from the Canadian government could be rescinded if the pandemic conditions improve before next February.

But in Skagway, mayor Andrew Cremata doesn’t see any way forward in the meantime.

“Any idea that there could be some kind of workaround is off the table now, because the Canadian government has stated very clearly that cruise ships will not even be allowed in Canadian waters,” he said.

One small bright spot: Small cruise ships that start and end in Alaska will be able to operate when they meet COVID-19 protocols from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But if Southeast Alaska port communities are going to weather another year without any revenue from cruise ship passengers and related businesses, Watt said, it’s not going to happen without some help.

“We are going to be hoping and praying for a large federal stimulus package,” he said.

Juneau officials, at least for right now, aren’t panicking. Watt said it’s best at the municipal level to take a breath and start calmly planning. He said that tourism companies, however, should be scrambling right now to figure out what they’ll do when the ships don’t come.

In Skagway, a town hall meeting is planned for February 10th to discuss backup plans now that cruise tourism is officially off the table this summer.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.