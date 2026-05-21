Snag with Seward cruise dock reroutes ships to Whittier

Cruise ships planning to stop in Seward have had to dock in Whittier instead.

Three ships that were set to visit Seward in the last week were rerouted nearly 90 land miles north to Whittier, according to a social media post from the Seward Chamber of Commerce. A new dock in Seward was scheduled to open on May 14 but has been delayed.

The Alaska Railroad owns and operates the dock . Railroad external affairs director Meghan Clemens said the project was delayed because underwater piles need to be removed. Piles are large beams often made of steel, concrete or timber that provide foundational support for offshore structures.

“The contractor is working to finalize that work now and we’re looking forward to welcoming ships into the new dock this summer,” she said Tuesday evening.

Clemens didn’t have a timeline for when the terminal would be fully operational. The railroad is collaborating with other transportation providers to ensure visiting guests reach their destinations amid schedule changes, she said.

The construction is part of a nearly $140 million project that includes a floating double-berth pier, and a nearly 42,000-square-foot terminal. It’s expected to be the largest floating pier in Alaska. The port’s original terminal was constructed in 1966.

Clemens said the dock is important to Alaska’s tourism industry and the local community.

“This project has been a big focus of the Alaska Railroad since it became clear that the old dock needed to be replaced,” she said. “Right now we’re focused on getting this facility ready to receive ships, so that it can continue to serve Seward for decades to come.”

The facility has a 30-year agreement with anchor tenant Royal Caribbean Group, which guarantees at least 140,000 passengers annually. Two of the rerouted ships in mid-May were operated by the group , and another, the Ovation of the Seas, was set to dock in Resurrection Bay Friday. Officials said that ship would instead disembark in Whittier. The company said in an email that impacted guests would be notified directly.

Brian Stewart of Florida is on that sailing. It’s his first time visiting Alaska but he’s a frequent cruiser. Stewart said he was notified about the itinerary change the night before they sailed out of Vancouver.

“It was pretty late in the day that the plans had changed, and we had to make alternate arrangements, so it was a shock. It’s not the end of the world. Everybody can pivot, but it was certainly a shocking way to start the trip,” Stewart said Tuesday while visiting Sitka.

Stewart said he’s been looking forward to spending his tourism dollars in Seward and is still planning to. He’s scheduled to visit the Alaska Sea Life Center, go dog mushing and experience a marine wildlife tour.

“When a ship doesn’t go there, that affects them greatly,” he said. “I know we’re a small group, but to be able to go down to Seward and stay a couple of days and do the things that we’re going to do was important.”

The last minute change cost his group of twelve about $500 in added transportation expenses, he said.

A ship operated by Viking Cruises was also rerouted to Whittier on Wednesday. Two Star Seeker cruises scheduled for June 2 and 24 will also visit the tunnel town instead of Seward, according to a post from the Whittier Chamber of Commerce.

Despite the change, Stewart said passengers are in high spirits.

“Some people are even saying it’s exciting to see another place I never would have gone,” he said.

Less than 300 people live in Whittier, which is only accessible by water, train or a single-lane tunnel through a mountain. Over 5,000 people live in and around Seward, but the population nearly doubles with seasonal workers in the summer.

Seward hosted 140,700 cruise passengers in 2025, about 80,000 fewer than the previous year, according to the Alaska Travel Industry Association. During that time, Whittier saw an increase of nearly 25% in passenger volume, or an additional 55,500 people.

Editors note: This story’s photo caption has been updated.