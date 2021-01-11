After months on high alert, Juneau drops to ‘moderate’ COVID-19 community risk level

City officials are lowering Juneau’s COVID-19 risk level to moderate. The community has been at the high-risk level since late October.

Overall cases of COVID-19 have dropped in Juneau, but there is still community spread occurring, which means that the source of some people’s infections is unknown.

With this lower community risk level, the limit for indoor gatherings goes up from 20 people to 50. Capacity at gyms will increase from 25% to 50%. And bars will remain at 50% capacity.

There’s no limit on restaurant capacity at this level, but restaurant owners are encouraged to reduce capacity and space dining areas out. The city is still encouraging people to utilize take-out and delivery options.

City officials want people to keep practicing social distancing, and masks are still required in indoor public places. People who have already gotten the COVID-19 vaccine are not exempt, because it’s not known if people who have been vaccinated can still carry and spread the virus.

There are currently 19 active cases of COVID-19 among Juneau residents. The city announced eight new cases on Monday, which includes infections discovered over the weekend. There’s currently one patient with COVID being treated at Bartlett Regional Hospital.