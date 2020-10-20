WATCH: City will provide update on COVID-19 outbreak among homeless community

The City and Borough of Juneau’s weekly community update is at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

City Manager Rorie Watt and other members of the city’s emergency operations center will provide information about the COVID-19 response in Juneau and answer questions.

As of Tuesday, at least 62 COVID-19 cases have been identified among community members who are homeless. Nine of those people are isolating at Centennial Hall, which the city reopened last week as a quarantine and isolation site. The Downtown Public Library, a popular daytime spot for unsheltered people, remains closed.

Some homeless shelters in Juneau decided to close temporarily last week in response to the outbreak among the medically vulnerable unsheltered population.

Community members can submit questions ahead of the weekly update to COVIDquestions@juneau.org.

Watch on Zoom, Facebook Live or here once the meeting is live. You can also call the city to listen by phone by calling 1-346-248-7799 or 1-669-900-6833 or 1-253-215-8782, webinar ID 985 6308 5159.