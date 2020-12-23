KTOO

Juneau | Southeast

Bartlett’s board of directors taps hospital CFO to lead after CEO Chuck Bill leaves

by

Emergency room entrance at Bartlett Regional Hospital. (Photo by Jennifer Canfield/KTOO)
Bartlett Regional Hospital’s board of directors has a new president. 

During its last meeting of 2020, the board voted Kenny Solomon-Gross to be its president. Members also voted to keep Rosemary Hagevig in the vice president’s spot and Mark Johnson as board secretary.  

That’s not the only leadership change on the horizon for the city’s hospital. 

CEO Chuck Bill is retiring in early 2021. 

The board decided to temporarily promote the current Chief Financial Officer Kevin Benson into the role. Currently, he makes just over $236,000 a year and they gave him a raise to just over $307,000 a year — that is lower than what an analyst told them would be a competitive salary for a CEO.   

Benson says he doesn’t want to take on the job permanently, so he’ll transition out of the role when they find a new CEO. 

