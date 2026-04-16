Elective surgeries canceled Friday after fire at Bartlett Regional Hospital

Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau was evacuated Thursday after a fire broke out in a utility closet. A maintenance staff member accidentally cut heat tape in a closet in the surgery unit shortly before 2 p.m.

Capital City Fire/Rescue responded and put out the fire, with the help of hospital staff, according to hospital spokesperson Erin Hardin. Staff, patients and visitors were evacuated. Responders gave the all clear at 3:40 p.m. Appointments scheduled for the rest of the day were canceled.

The staff member who cut into the heat tape was treated at the hospital and released. Hardin said no one else was injured.

“We had no other injuries among our staff,” she said. “And no injuries among any patients or visitors.”

She said there was no damage to operating rooms and the hospital can accommodate emergency patients, but seven elective surgeries scheduled Friday have been canceled.

Hardin said the hospital is trying to reschedule those surgeries for next week.

Hospital staff are still evaluating damage to the utility closet from the fire and fire suppression, Hardin said.