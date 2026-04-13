Juneau’s city-owned hospital prepares for multimillion-dollar renovation project

Bartlett Regional Hospital has temporarily moved its emergency room entrance as the department undergoes a major multimillion-dollar renovation in the coming weeks.

Kim McDowell is the chief nursing officer and chief operating officer of the city-owned hospital. She said the upcoming renovations will improve both safety and quality of care for patients. It’s been nearly two decades since the emergency department was last upgraded.

“As our community is aging in place, and as we’re seeing more behavioral health emergencies throughout the community, this renovation really will address those concerns and then also address those concerns that we frequently have during cruise season,” she said.

Some of the renovations include updating the department’s HVAC system, adding two treatment rooms, a medication dispensary room, a patient records room and a new patient entrance. The project’s total cost is $13.5 million, paid for using hospital reserve funds, along with congressionally directed spending approved in 2024.

The renovations begin in the coming weeks and will take place over the next roughly year and a half through October of 2027. McDowell said the emergency department will remain open and fully operational throughout that period.

“Yes, 100%, the emergency room will remain open,” she said. “It just may be a little dustier than what people are used to, but we’re bringing in some extra staff to be able to help, because we know that that’ll be a challenge with navigation for some.”

The new temporary emergency room entrance is now on the west side of the hospital, parallel to Gastineau Channel, instead of on the south side of the hospital. The hospital has placed large signs along the roadway and created a temporary drop-off area to help direct patients.