Watch: Juneau Assembly considers late changes to pandemic relief programs



Before their deadlines passed, applications surged for two of Juneau’s pandemic relief programs that will put thousands of dollars into locals’ hands. The demand has outpaced what city officials budgeted for the programs, so the Juneau Assembly is holding a special meeting Tuesday evening to consider some changes. That includes making smaller payments so they can get money to more people.

The money involved in these programs all comes from the city’s portion of the federal CARES Act, which has to be spent by the end of the year.

First, the Assembly will consider four emergency measures that would sweep up about $1.1 million in unspent CARES Act money from programs the Assembly overbugdeted for, like testing wastewater for COVID-19, subsidies for the school district’s childcare program known as RALLY, and the first phase of a local business grant program.

Another pair of emergency measures would free up $700,000 more by shifting the cost of Bartlett Regional Hospital’s new COVID-19 testing equipment to a hospital-specific pool of CARES Act funding.

Then, the Assembly will take up the changes to its housing and individual assistance grant programs.

At the beginning of October, the Juneau Assembly committed $3 million to a housing and utility assistance program for locals financially impacted by the pandemic. Households with an income of less than $94,240 could get up to $2,000 in assistance.

By mid-November, the number of applications dropped off and the program appeared to be vastly undersubscribed. So, the Assembly bumped up the maximum award from $2,000 to $3,000.

Then a second wave of advertising went out. Catholic Community Service Executive Director Erin Walker-Tolles, who is helping administer the program, says they got flooded.

“It was as if the program had started over from scratch,” she said. “We got a huge influx of hundreds of applications. Ultimately, it doubled the number of applications we had.”

Now, the program has received almost 3,000 applications but only has enough money to pay for about 1,000.

One measure being considered would cut the maximum award back down to $2,000. It’s unclear if checks with the extra $1,000 that have already been paid out would have to be returned.

A second measure would put $1.2 million of what was swept up from other CARES Act programs into these housing and utility grants, which would pay out grants to hundreds more households.

The individual assistance grants program also has hundreds more applicants than there’s money to pay for. Last week, the Assembly voted to make housing grant recipients ineligible for the individual assistance. That hasn’t been finalized yet, but it would cut about half of these applicants.

The Assembly will also consider putting an extra $400,000 of what was swept up into this program to cover more applicants.

Catholic Community Service is also administering this program. Walker-Tolles is worried about reconciling some of these late changes by the end of the year.

“And that’s the drop-dead date for the CARES Act money. And so my biggest concern, is ‘How do we do that?'” she said.

All of these measures are up for public hearing at the Juneau Assembly’s special meeting at 5 p.m. You can watch it here or on the city’s Facebook page. There are instructions to participate in the public hearings on the meeting agenda at juneau.org. Comments can also be emailed in advance to BoroughAssembly@juneau.org.

Note: Jeremy Hsieh has received a housing assistance grant from the city and has applied for individual assistance.