WATCH: Juneau Assembly to OK up to $2,000 to households in rent and mortgage relief

Juneau officials are poised to approve millions of dollars in pandemic relief tonight. That includes a program to pay households up to $2,000 in rent, mortgage or utility relief by the end of the year.

Grants funded by federal CARES Act money on the table for public hearing and final approval at tonight’s special Juneau Assembly meeting include:

The Juneau Assembly has an end-of-year deadline to spend the city’s share of CARES Act money. The Assembly has already spent or committed about three-quarters of the $53.2 million the city is entitled to.

Additional CARES Act funding pitches are slated for the Assembly’s Oct. 26 meeting. If the Assembly passes the programs on the agenda tonight, that leaves about $5 million of CARES Act funding uncommitted.

Assembly member Alicia Hughes-Skandijs said she plans to propose a program to make direct payments to locals — something similar to the program Skagway implemented.

Assembly member Greg Smith said he would also propose additional CARES Act funding for expanded housing assistance.

And, the general manager of Eaglecrest Ski Area has requested an extra $182,000 to operate more safely this winter. The plan includes additional personnel to manage the crowds, and new tents and tables to create outdoor spaces to limit time indoors. City officials said Wednesday that some portion of that request is likely to be CARES Act eligible.

The Assembly could also grant $2.3 million to the Glory Hall for its new emergency shelter and soup kitchen near the airport.

It’s intended to be co-located with a new social services building.

The Assembly continues to meet by video conference. Tonight’s meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. You can follow it live here, on our airwaves at 104.3 FM, and on the city’s Facebook page. Instructions to participate in the public hearings are available on the city’s website.