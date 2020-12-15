Juneau’s individual COVID-19 assistance program is no longer taking applications

The City and Borough of Juneau stopped accepting applications for its COVID-19 Individual Assistance Grant Program on Monday afternoon.

The funds are for people who have been financially impacted by the pandemic. The city says it’s stopping the process because it expects to use all its available funds for people who have already applied.

The Juneau Assembly set aside $2 million of federal CARES Act funding to help people pay for basic needs like food, healthcare and transportation.

Catholic Community Service, the organization administering the program, received about 1,800 applications within the first six days, according to a city press release.

Staff are currently processing applications and will email eligible applicants.

The city’s Housing Assistance Program also stopped accepting applications over the weekend, but not because it anticipated running out of funds. It was already scheduled to close on Dec. 12.