Applications open for Juneau’s direct pandemic relief payments

Beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, qualified Juneau residents who have been financially hurt by the pandemic can apply for $1,000 or more in new grants.

Adult residents earning up to $58,900 a year are eligible. Payments begin at $1,000 and scale up to $2,000 based on income. Eligible residents can also get an extra $300 per dependent child.

The Juneau Assembly committed $2 million of its share of federal CARES Act relief money to the program. The program will run on a first-come, first-served basis until the money runs out, or time runs out.

The city’s CARES Act money expires at the end of the year. So there’s a time crunch to process applications, which are due Dec. 18, and cut checks.

Catholic Community Service is running the program. Executive Director Erin Walker-Tolles said as long as the pandemic-related financial impact occurred between March and the end of 2020, there shouldn’t be a problem cutting checks in January.

“Please make sure that you note how you were financially impacted by COVID-19,” Walker-Tolles said. “That means reduced hours at work, furloughed or laid off from work, or increased expenses such as child care. … Write them down so that we know that you have expenses you need help with so we can cut a check.”

Electronic applications will be available at the Catholic Community Service website. Hard copies will be available at City Hall and city libraries.

The application period for a similar but separate housing and utility relief program closes after Saturday. That one is worth up to $3,000 per qualified household.