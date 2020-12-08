WATCH: Juneau officials hold weekly COVID-19 update as case counts trend down



Public health data shows COVID-19 case counts appear to be trending down in Juneau once again.

Local officials identified three new cases Tuesday, and they’ve averaged three per day since Friday. This follows a one-day spike of 17 cases on Thursday.

The low, new case count is extra noteworthy for two reasons: It’s been almost two weeks since Thanksgiving, which is toward the tail end of when a potential surge related to holiday gatherings would likely show up in the data. And second, the city stood up a free, temporary testing event last week to try to find and contain harder-to-detect cases among people without symptoms.

Free, asymptomatic testing appointments are still available through the city’s website, or by calling the city’s regular COVID hotline at 586-6000.

Juneau officials’ weekly community update on COVID-19 is scheduled for 4 p.m. today. You can watch it at KTOO.org, on the City and Borough of Juneau’s Facebook page or on Zoom.

The city’s risk level remains high. The city’s COVID measures require that masks be worn indoors. They also limit bar and restaurant capacity to half capacity, and gyms and personal service providers to quarter capacity.