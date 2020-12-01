Watch: Juneau officials expected to discuss free, asymptomatic testing during weekly COVID-19 community update

The City and Borough of Juneau announced today that it’s offering free COVID-19 tests to people without symptoms who may have been exposed. Testing appointments begin Thursday.

These asymptomatic tests are for people who work with the public regularly or spent 10 minutes unmasked indoors with people outside their immediate household. You can sign up for a test online, or through the city’s COVID screening hotline at 586-6000.

The city says these tests will be available until Dec. 13, but may end earlier depending on demand.

City officials are expected to discuss this and other COVID-19 issues during the weekly community update at 4 p.m. today. You can watch on the City and Borough of Juneau’s Facebook page or on Zoom.

Emergency officials identified 15 new cases in Juneau on Tuesday. Bartlett Regional Hospital is down to only two free beds in its nine-bed critical care unit.

The city’s risk level remains high. The city’s COVID measures require masks be worn indoors, limit bar and restaurant capacity to half capacity, and gyms and personal service providers to quarter capacity.