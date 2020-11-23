KTOO

WATCH: Juneau Assembly considers CARES Act funding for businesses, local residents affected by pandemic

Traffic moves down Marine Way past Juneau City Hall on Sept. 25, 2017. (Photo by Jeremy Hsieh/KTOO)
The Juneau Assembly will hold a regular meeting Monday at 7 p.m.

Items set for public hearing on tonight’s agenda include $2.3 million in CARES Act funding for local businesses that lost more than 50% of their revenue as a result of COVID-19 and $2 million for individual residents financially harmed by the pandemic.

The Assembly will also decide whether to give $1.5 million to Sealaska Heritage Institute for its Northwest Coast Arts campus construction and more funding to Eaglecrest Ski Area to help with COVID-19 mitigation this winter.

The meeting will be streamed on Facebook Live and via Zoom Webinar. Note: The meeting will not air live on KTOO 104.3 FM.

Details about how to participate in the meeting can be found in the agenda packet.