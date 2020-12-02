Record rain brings floods and mudslides to Juneau

Record-breaking rainfall in Juneau brought flooding and mudslides to several parts of town by Tuesday night.

Glacier Highway, Highlands and Mountainside are some of the areas impacted. The highway is closed near Wire Street while city workers and contractors clear debris from a mudslide Wednesday morning. Parks & Recreation is also working to protect the playground at Twin Lakes Park.

.@RashahMcChesney is out this morning looking at flooding and damage from the storm in Juneau. https://t.co/p6Vt5Hc03Y — KTOO (@KTOOpubmedia) December 2, 2020

Rhett Morgan, who lives along Mary Ellen Way, said about 2-3 inches of water flowed into his garage.

“This is like the first flood that I’ve been a part of,” Morgan said. “I didn’t really know what to do at first so I went to Home Depot, and they were closed last night, and banged on the door until they let me get some sandbags.”

Morgan got about 40 sandbags from the store and brought them back to his neighborhood. He said his neighbors have been placing the sandbags and diverting water since Tuesday night. Mayor Beth Weldon showed up to help, too.

Streets & Fleet Maintenance crews are running an excavator on Basin Road to clean up another mudslide. Crews have been working since Tuesday evening and have been on call since heavy rains were forecast for the city.

Elsewhere, a mudslide covered the ground outside AWARE on Glacier Avenue. People working there said they heard rumbling as the slide came down the mountain. They rushed out of their offices to move cars before they were inundated with mud.

On Tuesday, the City & Borough of Juneau urged residents to be prepared for landslides and avalanches. Capital City Fire/Rescue also recommended people in hillside areas to have evacuation plans ready.

CCFR Chief Rich Etheridge said Centennial Hall could be used as an emergency shelter if necessary.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.