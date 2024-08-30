Wet Labor Day weekend kicks off Southeast rainy season

Heavy rainfall is coming to Southeast Alaska this weekend, beginning Friday afternoon.

This kind of precipitation can increase the risk of landslides. In a public service announcement, the City and Borough of Juneau advised residents on and around slopes to be aware of their surroundings as the wet weather moves through.

Meteorologist Pete Boyd with the National Weather Service said the storm is moving in from the Gulf of Alaska.

“It’s a long fetch of moisture coming up from the Pacific — an atmospheric river — so that’s going to be feeding in heavy precipitation to the area,” he said.

To the south, Ketchikan, Metlakatla and surrounding communities can expect between two and four inches of rain.

The central panhandle, between Sumner Strait and Frederick Sound, is where the main swath of precipitation will be focused. Places like Kake, Petersburg, Wrangell and the northern portion of Prince of Wales Island, will be the most drenched. The forecast calls for three to five inches of rain at sea level in those communities, with the potential for up to seven inches at higher elevations.

Sitka is at the northern edge of the front, and could see that heavy rain too as the storm progresses. Further north, Juneau, Angoon, Hoonah and Gustavus can expect between two and five inches of rain, but Haines and Skagway will likely see just one to two inches.

Boyd says people should prepare for the weekend accordingly.

“Mariners always check your boats bilge pumps, making sure those are working, keeping an eye on it for people around their homes, check your sump pumps. Check your gutter,” he said. “And any sewer grades around the area. Those are always great to make sure that, especially in the area that they’re clear.”

Despite the rain, no flooding is expected at this time. The most intense rainfall will begin on Friday evening and continue through Saturday afternoon. Rain is expected to lighten up after that but it will remain wet through Sunday, and the forecast calls for more showers throughout next week.

“We’re now just going to see them coming more and more throughout the week,” he said. “So yep, the rainy season is going to be starting up.”