Watch: Gov. Mike Dunleavy to discuss face masks, nursing homes and the hospitality industry during COVID-19 update

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s latest COVID-19 press conference is scheduled for 5 p.m. today.

The governor, Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum, and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink have been holding these briefings since March 10.

They’ve shared updates on the number of people in the state with confirmed cases.

State health officials identified 94 new cases of COVID-19 by Tuesday, 92 residents and 2 non-residents.

And a Fairbanks woman in her 80s died of COVID-19. Since March, 19 Alaskans have died from the virus.

Data shows that COVID-19 is spreading fast enough that by some measures, Alaska has the highest transmission rate in the nation.

Dunleavy will be joined by the state’s Chief of Epidemiology Dr. Joe McLaughlin, Department of Health and Social Services Research Analyst Anna Frick, Department of Health and Social Services Nurse Consultant Kim Spink, Sarah Oates, President and CEO of The Alaska Cabaret, Hotel, Restaurant and Retailers Association, or CHARR — a nonprofit organization that represents the hospitality industry, AK Hospitality Retailers Executive Director Silvia Villamides and CEO of the Alaska Chamber of Commerce Kati Capozzi.

Dunleavy’s administration uses these press conferences to announce public health mandates, and explain the administration’s strategy and rationale.

They’ve imposed several public health mandates that have reshaped daily life across Alaska to combat the spread of the virus. Those mandates and other Alaska-specific COVID-19 resources and information are available at coronavirus.alaska.gov.

You can watch today’s press conference live on this post, the governor’s Facebook or Livestream pages.