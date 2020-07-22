A 19th Alaskan has died and 94 more people have tested positive for COVID-19





A Fairbanks woman in her 80s died of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Since March, 19 Alaskans have died from the virus.

And data shows that COVID-19 is spreading fast enough that by some measures, Alaska has the highest transmission rate in the nation.

State health officials reported 94 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. That includes 92 residents and 2 non-residents.

The majority of the new cases, 42, are residents of Municipality of Anchorage. But there are also 11 from the Valdez-Cordova Census Area, 10 from the Fairbanks North Star Borough, eight from the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, seven from Juneau, three from the Kenai Peninsula Borough, three from the Yukon-Koyokuk Census Area, three from Ketchikan, two from Sitka, one from the North Slope Borough and two who have no home community listed.

Of the two new non-resident cases, one is in Eagle River and the state has not yet identified where the other is from.