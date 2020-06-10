Watch: Dunleavy’s administration to talk about financial assistance for Alaskans struggling with housing costs

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s latest COVID-19 press conference is scheduled for 5 p.m. today.

The governor, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink, Department of Transportation & Public Facilities Commissioner John MacKinnon and Alaska Housing Finance Corporation Executive Director Bryan Butcher will give an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 and rental and mortgage assistance.

Members of Dunleavy’s administration have been giving these briefings since mid-March. They’ve shared updates on the number of people in the state with confirmed cases, announced public health mandates and explained the administration’s strategy and rationale.

State health officials announced Wednesday that another 20 Alaskans have tested positive for coronavirus, plus two more non-residents. The 20 residents include nine from Anchorage, nine from the Kenai Peninsula Borough, one from Sitka and one from the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

The state also reported a sharp increase in the number of people in the hospital who have COVID-19 or who have signs of it. Three of those people are on ventilators.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases among Alaskans to 593. The majority — about 66 percent — of Alaskans who have gotten sick with COVID-19 have recovered. Eleven people have died. Dunleavy’s administration has imposed and modified several public health mandates that have reshaped daily life across Alaska to combat the spread of the virus. Those mandates and other Alaska-specific COVID-19 resources and information are available at coronavirus.alaska.gov.

You can watch today’s press conference live on this post, the governor’s Facebook or Livestream pages, or on 360 North television.