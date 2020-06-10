Sharp increase in hospitalizations as COVID-19 case tally rises by 20 in Alaska

The number of people currently in the hospital with COVID-19 in Alaska nearly doubled between Monday and Tuesday.

State health officials reported that by Tuesday, 22 people were in the hospital. Three of them are on ventilators.

The state is reporting that another 20 Alaskans have tested positive for the virus, plus two more non-residents. Of those, nine are from Anchorage, nine from the Kenai Peninsula Borough, one from Sitka and one from the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases among Alaskans to 593. About 66% of Alaskans who have gotten sick with the virus have recovered. Eleven people have died.

The outbreak at the Providence Transitional Care Center continues. By Wednesday afternoon, the center had another confirmed case, according to Mikal Canfield, a spokesman for Providence Health & Services Alaska. It was not immediately clear if that case was included in the statewide count.

A total of 18 patients and 26 caregivers have now tested positive for the disease. That’s about a third of the center’s patients and nearly 20% of its staff. One of the patients diagnosed with the disease died on Sunday.

The center is the site of the state’s largest coronavirus outbreak. It shares a campus in East Anchorage with Providence Extended Care, a long-term care facility that serves mostly elderly people. One caregiver has tested positive there so far. Providence is doing a third round of testing on all patients, residents and caregivers starting tomorrow.

The state has also reported that nearly 68,000 tests have been performed, though some people have been tested more than once — so that’s not equal to the number of people in the state who have been tested.