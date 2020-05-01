Watch: Dunleavy to talk about how federal COVID-19 aid will be spent

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s latest COVID-19 press conference is scheduled for 5 p.m. today.

He’s expected to give an update on the distribution on how the state will allocate $1.25 billion in CARES Act funding. When that funding was initially set aside for the state Dunleavy laid out a plan that would have backfilled some funds from his vetoes to the state’s budget

However, there is some uncertainty about how that money can be spent and whether it can be used to make up for revenue lost as a result of the pandemic. On Friday, Dunleavy’s office sent a revised plan for how to spend that funding to the legislature. It includes:

about $569 million, to individual communities

$290 million into programs to support small businesses

$10 million in homelessness assistance

$50 million in non-profit support

$331 million for health-related COVID-19 costs

During today’s press conference, Dunleavy will be joined by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink to discuss the latest cases of COVID-19 in Alaska.

The governor, Dr. Zink and Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum, have been holding these briefings almost daily since March 10.

They’ve shared updates on the number of people in the state with confirmed cases, announced public health mandates, and explained the administration’s strategy and rationale.

They’ve imposed several public health mandates that have reshaped daily life across Alaska to combat the spread of the virus. Those mandates and other Alaska-specific COVID-19 resources and information are available at coronavirus.alaska.gov.

You can watch today’s press conference live on this post, the governor’s Facebook or Livestream pages, or on 360 North television.