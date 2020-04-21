Dunleavy details plan to spend $1.25B in federal aid

Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Tuesday announced his plan for spending $1.25 billion the state has received under the federal CARES Act.

Boroughs, cities and other communities would receive $560 million, ranging from $75,000 for the smallest communities to $156 million for Anchorage.

The plan includes $300 million of relief for small businesses through existing state loan programs.

The governor plans to provide $50 million for nonprofits that provide essential services, including soup kitchens and food banks; shelters; and religious nonprofits.

The plan leaves more than $300 million for ongoing COVID-19 response and mitigation efforts.

Dunleavy said the Alaska Legislature would be able to review the plan. Legislators have questioned whether the governor has the authority to spend the money without the Legislature passing a specific appropriation.

Dunleavy said the state government confirmed on Monday that it has received the $1.25 billion.