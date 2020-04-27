Watch: Sens. Murkowski, Sullivan join Gov. Dunleavy for COVID-19 briefing

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s latest COVID-19 news conference is scheduled for 5 p.m.

The governor, Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum, and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink have been holding these briefings almost daily since March 10.

Usually, members of the Dunleavy administration share updates on the number of people in the state with confirmed cases, announce public health mandates and explain the administration’s strategy and rationale.

At Monday’s briefing, U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan will join the governor to discuss a CARES Act provision for seasonal workers.

State health officials announced Monday that four more Alaskans had been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the state’s total number of recorded cases to 345. Of those, 218 patients have recovered.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 37 Alaskans have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 — 10 were currently hospitalized as of Monday. The total number of deaths remains at nine.

State data shows that 16,256 tests have been administered.

The Dunleavy administration has imposed numerous public health mandates that have reshaped daily life across Alaska to combat the spread of the virus. Those mandates and other Alaska-specific COVID-19 resources and information are available at coronavirus.alaska.gov.

Last week, the Dunleavy administration began the first phase of a gradual plan to reopen Alaska’s economy. Dine-in restaurants, retail stores, hair salons and other businesses that were previously ordered closed were allowed to reopen under certain restrictions.

At the most recent news briefing last Friday, Zink focused her presentation on the state’s efforts to stockpile personal protective equipment, such as masks, gloves, gowns and safety goggles. As of Friday, she said most health care providers in the state had enough equipment to last about a month.

You can watch Monday's news conference live on this post, the governor's Facebook or Livestream pages, or on 360 North television.

This preview was written by KTOO’s Ryan Cunningham.