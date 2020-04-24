Watch: State to issue more guidance on reopening, address unemployment insurance

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s latest COVID-19 press conference is scheduled for 5 p.m. today.

The governor, Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum, and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink have been holding these briefings almost daily since March 10.

They’ll be joined by Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Tamika Ledbetter; she’ll be talking about the state’s efforts to address the thousands of Alaskans who have applied for unemployment insurance.

Generally, the Dunleavy administration shares updates on the number of people in the state with confirmed cases, announced public health mandates, and explained the administration’s strategy and rationale.

According to state data, two Anchorage women were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday. Those cases bring the state’s total to 337. One is between the ages of 10-19. The other is between 20 – 29 years old. Thirty-six Alaskans have been hospitalized with the disease, and nine have died.

More than 11,900 tests have been administered — though it is unclear from the state’s data how many individual people have been tested.

Dunleavy, Crum and Zink have imposed public health mandates that have reshaped daily life across Alaska to combat the spread of the virus. Those mandates and other Alaska-specific COVID-19 resources and information are available at coronavirus.alaska.gov.

Today was the first day that some businesses in Alaska have been given the go-ahead to reopen. But some owners are saying that doing it safely is complicated, and they’re taking it slow.

You can watch today’s press conference live on this post, the governor’s Facebook or Livestream pages, or on 360 North television.