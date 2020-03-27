Watch live: Dunleavy’s coronavirus team gives an update on the state’s response to COVID-19

Update (5:24 p.m.) — Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media

The number of COVID-19 cases in Alaska continues to grow. By Friday, the state reported 85 known cases, up from 69 the day before.

In Friday’s news briefing, Gov. Mike Dunleavy confirmed the first in-state death of a patient who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Original story

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s latest COVID-19 press conference is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday.

The virus is spreading throughout Alaska and the rest of the country. The Associated Press reported Friday that America’s coronavirus infections have surged to 100,000 — making it the first nation to surpass that number.

To date, Alaska has reported 69 cases of people testing positive for the virus. So far, the vast majority of those patients are recovering at home. However, three people have been hospitalized, and the Anchorage Daily News reported the first in-state death due to the virus on Friday.

The governor, Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum, and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink have been holding briefings almost daily since March 10.

They’ve shared updates on the number of people in the state with confirmed cases, announced public health mandates, and explained the administration’s strategy and rationale.

To date, they’ve imposed 10 public health mandates that have reshaped daily life across Alaska to combat the spread of the virus. Those mandates and other Alaska-specific COVID-19 resources and information are available at coronavirus.alaska.gov.

On Thursday, they warned that Alaska does not have the medical infrastructure to handle a severe outbreak of coronavirus. Each repeated the warning that Alaskans need to isolate themselves to slow the spread of the virus. But they did not issue a statewide shelter-in-place order, despite growing pressure from emergency room directors and lawmakers. Several communities in the state have already issued versions of shelter-in-place orders.

Dunleavy said the state will discuss travel within Alaska Friday. He also said they’ll talk about the economic response of the virus — though that discussion will be ongoing, Dunleavy said, as details of the state Legislature’s stimulus plan emerges.

The federal government approved a $2.2 trillion rescue package on Friday that President Donald Trump signed shortly after.

You can watch Friday's press conference live on this post, the governor's Facebook or Livestream pages, or on 360 North television.

This preview was written by KTOO’s Rashah McChesney.