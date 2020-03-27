18 Alaska state representatives ask Dunleavy for statewide shelter-in-place order

Eighteen Alaska state representatives asked Gov. Mike Dunleavy to immediately issue a statewide shelter-in-place order.

The representatives sent Dunleavy a letter on Thursday saying that Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink and Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum should recommend how long the order should last.

In the letter, the lawmakers recognized that the order would “undoubtedly cause hardship for some Alaskans,” but that they believe Alaskans are willing to make the necessary sacrifices to keep their communities safe.

The letter pointed out that areas outside organized boroughs lack the legal authority to issue shelter-in-place orders. And the representatives said this makes a statewide order necessary. Places like Anchorage, Juneau and other municipalities in the state have already instituted orders like this.

The representatives thanked Dunleavy for actions he’s already taken to keep Alaskans safe, but they wrote that “more must be done, and it must be done quickly.”

The signers include 15 members of the House majority caucus, including 12 Democrats, two independents and one Republican; two Republican members of the House minority caucus; and Republican Rep. Gabrielle LeDoux, who isn’t in a caucus.