Juneau superintendent gets new three-year contract

The Juneau school board approved a new three-year contract for superintendent Bridget Weiss on Tuesday.

Weiss has led the district since August 2018, first as interim superintendent after the departure of the previous superintendent, Mark Miller. The school board made her the official replacement in January.

Weiss said she’s excited to continue the work.

“I am very much looking forward to the next three years and looking forward to serving Juneau families, and teachers, and staff and students, and really working toward some of our common goals,” Weiss said.

Those goals include increasing the number of students reading at grade level by third grade and strengthening Tlingit language and culture programs.

Weiss is a graduate of Juneau-Douglas High School, now Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé.

She has worked for the Juneau school district since 2014.

