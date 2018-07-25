Juneau schools superintendent to resign for position in California

Juneau School District’s superintendent is leaving.

Superintendent Mark Miller wrote to the board Wednesday asking to be released from his contract.

“It has been a humbling honor to have led the Juneau School District over the past four years,” Miller wrote. He also thanked the students and staff.

A school district news release didn’t say why he is leaving, but The Union Democrat newspaper in Sonora, California, reports that Miller will be hired to lead a small school system there. He’s scheduled to begin as superintendent of the Sonora Union High School District on Aug. 20.

Miller is originally from California.

The Juneau School Board will begin discussing a replacement at a meeting scheduled for Friday.

In the release, Board President Brian Holst thanked Miller and said the board wished him “continued success.”