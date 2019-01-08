Juneau school board votes to keep Bridget Weiss as district superintendent

At its first meeting of the new year, the Juneau School District Board of Education voted unanimously to appoint Bridget Weiss as permanent superintendent of the Juneau School District.

Before the vote, members of the board and the public voiced their support of Weiss.

“It’s clear this is more than just a job for you,” said board member Steve Whitney.

Laura Mulgrew, president of the Juneau Education Association, as well as a special education teacher at Glacier Valley Elementary School, noted Weiss’ commitment.

“She’s seen in the schools and at events” she said. “She has even gone to substitute (teach).”

Weiss has served as interim superintendent since August, when her predecessor left to take a job in California after four years in the position.

Becoming superintendent of Juneau School District “was not on my original chart,” said Weiss, herself a graduate of Juneau-Douglas High School. “I would not have even known to hope for this.”

The appointment of Weiss earned the night’s second standing ovation. The first, minutes earlier, was in response to the school board’s acceptance of the gift of Tlingit name, Yadaa.at Kalé, for Juneau-Douglas High School.