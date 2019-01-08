Juneau school board votes to keep Bridget Weiss as district superintendent

At its first meeting of the new year, the Juneau School District Board of Education voted unanimously to appoint Bridget Weiss as permanent superintendent of the Juneau School District.
Before the vote, members of the board and the public voiced their support of Weiss.
“It’s clear this is more than just a job for you,” said board member Steve Whitney.
Laura Mulgrew, president of the Juneau Education Association, as well as a special education teacher at Glacier Valley Elementary School, noted Weiss’ commitment.
“She’s seen in the schools and at events” she said. “She has even gone to substitute (teach).”
Weiss has served as interim superintendent since August, when her predecessor left to take a job in California after four years in the position.
Becoming superintendent of Juneau School District “was not on my original chart,” said Weiss, herself a graduate of Juneau-Douglas High School. “I would not have even known to hope for this.”
The appointment of Weiss earned the night’s second standing ovation. The first, minutes earlier, was in response to the school board’s acceptance of the gift of Tlingit name, Yadaa.at Kalé, for Juneau-Douglas High School.
Recent headlines
-
Dunleavy says PFDs should be automatic, contrary to court rulingGov. Mike Dunleavy said state spending will match its revenue. That will require a $1.6 billion spending cut, equal to 27 percent of the portion of the state budget the Alaska Legislature directly controls.
-
Group wants longer lunch and recess at Anchorage elementary schoolsMore than 5,300 people have signed an online petition asking the Anchorage School District to require no less than 60 minutes per day for lunch and recess. The district currently mandates at least 45 minutes.
-
Assembly will consider making Juneau pools board permanentVoters created the Aquatics Board in 2014 through a ballot proposition following concerns over the management of city pools. In May 2018, the Juneau Assembly extended the board’s charter for an extra year. Now it may become permanent.
-
Renegade Alaska House member makes his case: “This partisan thing has been killing us”After the fall election, Alaska House Republicans thought they had 21 votes -- barely enough to form a majority in the 40-member chamber. But Kenai Rep. Gary Knopp abandoned the group and has been pushing for a coalition balanced between Democrats and Republicans.