Update: Juneau School Board picks Bridget Weiss as interim superintendent

Update | 6:41 p.m.

Juneau School Board member Emil Mackey congratulates Bridget Weiss for being selected interim superintendent of the Juneau School District on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. Dzantik'i Heeni Middle School Principal Molly Yerkes, who also sought the interim position, is also pictured. (Photo by Jeremy Hsieh/KTOO)

Bridget Weiss smiles and accepts congratulations after a Juneau School Board meeting adjourned in which she was selected interim superintendent of the Juneau School District on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. Weiss hopes to make the position permanent. (Photo by Jeremy Hsieh/KTOO)

The Juneau School Board voted unanimously on Monday to have Bridget Weiss take the reins as the Juneau School District’s interim superintendent.

As the special meeting adjourned, she endured some good-natured ribbing from her colleagues and congratulations.

Outgoing Superintendent Mark Miller’s last day is Aug. 15. He’s been hired to lead a small school system in Sonora, California.

Juneau school officials sought to promote internally for the interim position, to serve through June 2019. Board members said there was a lot of positive feedback for all three internal candidates who wanted to be considered.

Weiss had been director of student services for the district. She said she’s spent 34 years supporting kids in whatever role she’s had. She said she’s motivated by what education does for kids and families, and that she enjoys bringing people together to make good decisions.

“My past position here, in the course of the last 4 years, I had a lot of interaction with staff and families and I would expect to continue that, and be very open to people’s thinking and the needs as they express them so that we can be the best problem solvers we can be,” Weiss said. “So a lot of collaboration, a lot of listening, and a lot of support for our staff that is carrying out this super-important work.”

Weiss said that Juneau is her home and that she “absolutely” intends to seek the position permanently.

The first day of school for most Juneau students is Aug. 20.

Original story | 12:26 p.m.

The Juneau School Board is meeting at 5 p.m. this evening pick to the interim superintendent for the Juneau School District.

Juneau school officials are looking internally for the interim superintendent to serve through June 2019. The board has identified at least four staffers with superintendent certifications:

Thunder Mountain High School Principal Dan Larson;

Dzantik’i Heeni Middle School Principal Molly Yerkes;

Director of Human Resources for the district Darryl Smith; and

Director of Student Services Bridget Weiss.

