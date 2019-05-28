Red Carpet Concert: QUEENS, ‘Know-So’

The eight-person choral ensemble QUEENS stopped by KTOO to perform a new composition by Juneau songwriter Marian Call titled “Know-So” as part of KTOO’s Red Carpet Concert series.
The all-woman lineup included Wendy Byrnes, Elizabeth Ekins, Zoe Grueskin, Rashah McChesney, Cate Ross, Asia Ver, and founding artist Taylor Vidic.
Created in collaboration with Justin Smith of Rusty Recordings in Gustavus, the video is part of our Red Carpet Concert series, an ongoing music video project by KTOO Public Media. Watch this video and other Red Carpet Concerts, including Nicole Church and Sarah Hamilton, at KTOO.org.
Recent headlines
-
Spruce pollen blooms look ominous, but they’re nothing to sneeze atFor those who suffer from seasonal allergies, spring means red eyes, mucus and fits of sneezing. This year, Southeast Alaska has seen a remarkable tree pollen bloom.
-
Alaska Legislature prepares to sue governor over school fundingLawmakers say they hope a lawsuit won’t be needed. But lawyers for the Legislature and the Dunleavy administration differ on whether a law passed last year can provide funding for next school year.
-
Senate sends criminal justice bill to Dunleavy’s deskThe bill repeals much of the controversial three-year-old law known as Senate Bill 91. While that law reduced criminal sentencing, the new measure increases sentencing.
-
Wrangell’s king salmon derby is canceled again, leaving locals longingWhile most agree that protecting the salmon run up the nearby Stikine River is critical, the absence of Wrangell's derby for the second straight year has left a king-salmon-sized hole in some hearts.