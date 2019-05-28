Red Carpet Concert: QUEENS, ‘Know-So’

The eight-person choral ensemble QUEENS stopped by KTOO to perform a new composition by Juneau songwriter Marian Call titled “Know-So” as part of KTOO’s Red Carpet Concert series.

The all-woman lineup included Wendy Byrnes, Elizabeth Ekins, Zoe Grueskin, Rashah McChesney, Cate Ross, Asia Ver, and founding artist Taylor Vidic.

Created in collaboration with Justin Smith of Rusty Recordings in Gustavus, the video is part of our Red Carpet Concert series, an ongoing music video project by KTOO Public Media. Watch this video and other Red Carpet Concerts, including Nicole Church and Sarah Hamilton, at KTOO.org.

