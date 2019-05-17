Red Carpet Concert: Sarah Hamilton, ‘Kauai’

Yukon songwriter Sarah Hamilton, joined KTOO for a Red Carpet Concert during the Alaska Folk Festival. Performing her song “Kauai” on solo guitar, the Whitehorse-based artist yodeled on this cowboy tune inspired by the Kauai Old Time Gathering.

Created in collaboration with Justin Smith of Rusty Recordings in Gustavus, the video is part of our Red Carpet Concert series, an ongoing music video project by KTOO Public Media. Watch this video and other Red Carpet Concerts, including Juneau hip hop duo Radiophonic Jazz, at KTOO.org.

