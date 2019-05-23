Red Carpet Concert: Nicole Church, ‘Howl’

Juneau songwriter Nicole Church, stopped by KTOO for a Red Carpet Concert during the Alaska Folk Festival. Her new song “Howl” is about longing, attachment, and the loneliness of an unrequited love.
Created in collaboration with Justin Smith of Rusty Recordings in Gustavus, the video is part of our Red Carpet Concert series, an ongoing music video project by KTOO Public Media. Watch this video and other Red Carpet Concerts, including Sarah Hamilton and Snow Children, at KTOO.org.
