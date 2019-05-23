Red Carpet Concert: Nicole Church, ‘Howl’

Juneau songwriter Nicole Church, stopped by KTOO for a Red Carpet Concert during the Alaska Folk Festival. Her new song “Howl” is about longing, attachment, and the loneliness of an unrequited love.

Created in collaboration with Justin Smith of Rusty Recordings in Gustavus, the video is part of our Red Carpet Concert series, an ongoing music video project by KTOO Public Media. Watch this video and other Red Carpet Concerts, including Sarah Hamilton and Snow Children, at KTOO.org.

Always be up to date If you’d like to stay informed but could use some help sorting out what’s most important, sign up for The Signal – a free, weekly news email from KTOO’s news team Email This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.