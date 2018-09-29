Watch: Project Playground rebuilding process

By September 29, 2018Community, Juneau

Project Playground opens on Saturday, Sept. 29 at noon. The playground burned down in April 2017, and was rebuilt in recent months including some new features and improved accessibility (watch our 360° tour of the new playground here).

Insurance covered much of the cost, but the city raised money from donations to cover the deductible and improvements to the playground.

Read more past stories about the playground fire and rebuilding process.

