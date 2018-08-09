Watch: Project Playground community build in 360°

The community build portion of construction for the new Project Playground began on Wednesday and continues through Sunday. The project is still seeking volunteers with different levels of experience (including kids over 10) and also needs to borrow tools including drills, speed squares, carpenters squares, tape measures, and 4-foot levels.
Listen to Jacob Steinberg’s audio postcard from the construction site, featuring Mike Goldstein, Joyce Levine, Norton Gregory and Sherri McDonald.
The construction of Project Playground continues until the end of the day Sunday. To volunteer or for more information, go to the project web site.
