Newscast — Monday, April 9, 2018

In this newscast:
- The attorneys in a cruise ship murder case reached an agreement about how to handle evidence,
- Juvenile offenders learn life skills during a weeklong Transition Camp,
- and the 44th Annual Alaska Folk Festival begins tonight.
Recent headlines
Music: Hope Griffin live on ‘A Juneau Afternoon’Griffin and Bennett dropped into KTOO to play us some tunes. This is the musicians' first time to the Alaska Folk Festival.
Slow-paced session could end with a sprintIt’s not clear which bills lawmakers will pass in the remaining days, other than those related to the budget.
This vacant lot could help relieve downtown parking woes of Juneau’s state workersMore state workers are being transferred to downtown Juneau. That's led to a parking crunch around the State Office Building.
State Senate makes small cut to ferry system budgetThe state Senate’s spending plan cuts funding from the Alaska Marine Highway System - but not a lot.